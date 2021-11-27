scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 27, 2021
John Abraham reveals a massive scar on his chest on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, says he ‘only’ has 18 bikes

The Friday episode, John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and producer Nikkhil Advani was full of fun moments. They together won Rs 25 lakh on the episode.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 27, 2021 9:19:17 am
KBC 13, KBC 13 episode, john abraham, divya khosla kumarJohn, Divya, and Nikkhil together won Rs 25 lakh on the KBC 13 episode. (Photo: Sony TV)

Friday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted the cast of new action thriller film Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar as well as producer Nikkhil Advani. Also present in the audience were the director of the film, Milap Zaveri, and producer Madhu Bhojwani.

The Shaandar Shukarvaar episode was full of fun moments. It started with Divya saying she has been watching the show ever since she was a schoolgirl. Amitabh jokingly thanked her for reminding him how old he is.

Also Read |John Abraham bursts into tears on KBC 13, reveals how Amitabh Bachchan asked him not to ‘encourage’ son Abhishek

John then said he is extremely happy to see Big B, as he is very positive and also called him a national treasure. The actor at one point revealed his heavily scarred chest that he shared was injured during a boxing match in his youth. One thing led to another, and he was then showing off his abdominal muscles to the audience.

Big B joked that it was only women in the audience who were cheering.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

John also revealed his obsession with bikes and said he has “only” 18 bikes. John and Amitabh related an anecdote. After Dhoom’s release, John visited Amitabh’s house to meet Abhishek. But he was told off by Amitabh not to encourage Abhishek.

But when Abhishek came down, Amitabh was like, “Wow, what a bike.”

John, Divya, and Nikkhil together won Rs 25 lakh on the episode, which they pledged to donate it to an animal trust. John, who is an animal lover, burst into tears at one point looking at our fellow earthlings’ plight.

