Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Jodha Akbar actor Lokendra Singh’s leg gets amputated: ‘Wish had taken care when my diabetes began 10 years ago’

Besides starring in television shows, Lokendra Singh Rajawat has also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos and Meezaan Jaferi's Malaal.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2021 11:53:22 am
lokendra singh tv actorLokendra Singh Rajawat in a still from Jodha Akbar.

Television actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat, who has worked in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Jodha Akbar, had his leg amputated due to spiralling diabetes levels. The actor underwent surgery at Mumbai’s Bhaktivedanta Hospital, which continued for almost five hours.

Sharing his ordeal, Lokendra told ETimes, “It all began when I developed a corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body. I developed gangrene. The only way to save myself was to get the leg amputated till the knee.”

The actor, who has faced difficulty in finding work amid the pandemic and faced financial stress, is being supported by Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) in his treatment. He is also planning to get an artificial leg, once his wound heals.

Besides starring in television shows, Lokendra has also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos, and Meezaan Jaferi’s Malaal. He feels actors generally tend to ignore their health. “I wish I had taken care when my diabetes began about 10 years ago. We actors often have no fixed timings when shooting and our erratic hours of lunch and work have an adverse effect on our health. Add this to the stress. All this leads to diabetes and not if you are fond of sweets,” the 50-year-old actor said.

