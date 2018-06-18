Jiya Thakur wins Dance India Dance Li’l Masters season 4

Along with the title and trophy, Jiya Thakur also received a prize money of Rs five lakh. Along with the title and trophy, Jiya Thakur also received a prize money of Rs five lakh.

Dance India Dance Li’l Masters season 4 ended on Sunday evening with an entertaining grand finale. The top five contestants Urva Bhavsar, AP Rockers, Jiya Thakur, Tamman Gamnu and Mann-Amit enthralled the audience with their dance moves. After a gala night, the judges Farah Khan, Siddharth Anand and Marzi Pestonji announced Jiya as the winner of the show. Along with the title and trophy, the nine-year-old from Hyderabad also received a prize money of Rs five lakh. Urva and Tamman were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively and were also awarded cash prizes to celebrate their journey and achievements on the show.

An elated Jiya shared, “DID Li’l Masters has been a great learning experience for me. It was my moment of pride when skipper Vaishnavi took me under her wings and made me a part of Vaishnavi ke Veere. During the course of the show, I have learned so much about dance and myself. One of the best moments of my life was when the dancing diva Madhuri Dixit called me ‘Choti Madhuri’. She even appreciated my performance and gave me her blessings.”

Being the biggest admirer of Jiya, judge Farah Khan in a statement shared, “DID Li’l Masters, this year, turned out to be a dance powerhouse and the contestants have floored me with their exceptional dance moves and extraordinary talent. I am beyond happy to see Jiya being crowned as the winner of the show. She was not only one of the best performers but my favorite contestant too. Her energy, enthusiasm and the vigour with which she performed every time on stage was truly commendable. I would like to congratulate Jiya on her win and wish her best for her future.”

The grand finale of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters was nothing short of an entertainment extravaganza. Apart from hosts Jay Bhanushali and Tamanna, Zee’s upcoming show India’s Best Dramebaaz’s host Shantanu Maheshwari took responsibility of taking the night ahead. Along with the finalists, the skippers Jeetumoni Kalita, Vaishnavi Patil, Tanay and Bir Sherpa also gave some mind-blowing performances.

Congratulations Jiya!

