‘Fight a lot’: Jiya Shankar opens up about differences with fiance Kaaran Dhanak

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A few days ago, actor Jiya Shankar unfollowed fiance, US based businessman Kaaran Dhanak on Instagram, and shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories, which led to speculations about them calling off their engagement. The 31-year old has now shared some picture-perfect dreamy pictures from a picturesque beach, emphasising on how their love is intact, and they continue to “choose” each other, despite their “differences”. She also requested people to not assume anything about her fiance.
Her post read: “If no one told you how difficult life would get when you’re learning to live together then let me tell you this ain’t no Bollywood movie. We as most couples love a lot but also fight a lot sometimes , we have our differences and we’re only learning to be better for each other. We’re not perfect. We’re only humans who fell in love and chose each other . We’re best friends and in the end only hope that we figure it out and grow together in this life.”
Take a look at Jiya Shankar’s Instagram post here:
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She also agreed to being more mindful of what she shares on social media. “I will be more careful of what i share on my social media from here on so it leaves no room for assumptions or baseless rumours but everything thats been said about my fiancé or our relationship holds no truth to it what so ever (sic).”
“Let’s move forward with love and kindness now can we ? I wish you all love and peace and hope you find love that’s perfect for you (sic),” concluded Jiya.
Her statement came after she shared an Instagram story that read, “Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn,” along with a series of emotional clips about heartbreak, betrayal and healing. As speculation about her relationship spread on social media, Jiya shared another Instagram story to clarify the situation. She wrote, “Please don’t speculate about or spread rumours regarding my relationship. Some things are private.”
Later, she also posted a Halloween picture with Kaaran Dhanak, where they wore Game of Thrones-themed matching outfits. Jiya is currently living in the US with her fiance.