‘Fight a lot’: Jiya Shankar opens up about differences with fiance Kaaran Dhanak

A few days ago, actor Jiya Shankar unfollowed fiance, US based businessman Kaaran Dhanak on Instagram, and shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories, which led to speculations about them calling off their engagement. The 31-year old has now shared some picture-perfect dreamy pictures from a picturesque beach, emphasising on how their love is intact, and they continue to “choose” each other, despite their “differences”. She also requested people to not assume anything about her fiance.

Her post read: “If no one told you how difficult life would get when you’re learning to live together then let me tell you this ain’t no Bollywood movie. We as most couples love a lot but also fight a lot sometimes , we have our differences and we’re only learning to be better for each other. We’re not perfect. We’re only humans who fell in love and chose each other . We’re best friends and in the end only hope that we figure it out and grow together in this life.”