Jiya Shankar introduces fiance Kaaran in engagement post: ‘This journey wasn’t easy’

Television actor Jiya Shankar took to social media on Wednesday to share glimpses from her proposal as she also introduced her fiance Kaaran to the world. The actor’s post quickly grabbed attention, with fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and showering love on the couple.

Jiya Shankar gave fans a glimpse of her dreamy engagement moment with Kaaran through a series of romantic pictures. One image showcased her elegant oval-cut diamond engagement ring paired with a matching diamond band, while another captured the couple walking hand-in-hand through a garden, smiling at each other. In a heartfelt moment, Jiya was seen covering her mouth in surprise while flaunting her ring as Kaaran held her hand. Another picture featured him down on one knee during the proposal.

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See Jiya Shankar’s engagement announcement post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jiyaa Shankar (@jiyaashankarofficial)

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “So maybe it is true , you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here. It wasn’t easy but somehow it still was. Every conversation with you even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home. This journey wasn’t easy but we chose each other every single day. You showed me the love I waited my whole life for. You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces.”

She added, “No matter where we were in the world – home was never a place it was always you. My goofball, my bestfriend , my ABCD, life is definitely an adventure with you and it happens to be my favourite rom-com. I can’t wait to spend my forever with you and spend the rest of my life loving you the way you’ve always loved me. I love you Kaaran.”

About Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar’s engagement announcement comes months after she put an end to speculation linking her romantically with Abhishek Malhan. Earlier, reports and social media posts had claimed that the two had made their relationship official and were even planning to get engaged. However, Jiya dismissed the rumours by sharing a romantic picture with an unidentified man, who was seen kissing her forehead, and wrote, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025!” She clarified that there was no romantic relationship between her and Abhishek.

The two had previously appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and later collaborated on a music video.

The actor, known for her work in television and reality shows, has built a strong fan following over the years.