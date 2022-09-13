Jimmy Kimmel slammed for disrupting Quinta Brunson’s Emmy-winning moment: ‘Unfunny joke more important than Black woman being praised’

Popular late night show host Jimmy Kimmel is facing flak after his not-so-hysterical stunt during actor-writer Quinta Brunson’s winning speech at the Emmys.

As a part of some act that was meant to be funny, Jimmy lay on the floor until Quinta walked off the stage with her trophy. In fact, Quinta had to step over the late night show host to get to the mic, and even asked him explicitly to get up at one point.

Backstage, during Quinta Brunson’s interview, Variety quoted her as saying, “I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much…Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”

Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s “dead” body. #Emmys #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/ofP5mkXpvy — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) September 13, 2022

Y’all now realizing #JimmyKimmel is not funny? Quinta is a multi-talented, extremely creative artist, creator of one of the funniest shows on tv. She isn’t a nepo baby or comes from money, she worked her way to the top. He just couldn’t let her have her moment, could he? SMH pic.twitter.com/ua9DFaUnX7 — 🌺 Caira Martinez 🌺 (@CairaLovesOL) September 13, 2022

Yes because the shit he pulled last night was fked up. #jimmykimmel https://t.co/zeeHtDlrcQ — whatsinherLV (@whatsnherLVbag) September 13, 2022

However, internet has seemingly done Quinta’s work on her behalf as several users took to social media to slam Jimmy Kimmel for his unbecoming gesture.

One user shared a photo of Jimmy’s stunt and wrote, “This picture pisses me off so bad.” Another user commented, “Damn! @jimmykimmel @JimmyKimmelLive, you were wrong as hell for this. Especially when Quinta Brunson said Wake up Jimmy, I won. That was your cue to get your ass up off the floor and out of her space so she could truly enjoy HER moment.” Yet another user wrote, “Imagine being a WOC winning your first #Emmy and having to give your acceptance speech standing over a mediocre white man #JimmyKimmel who refused to leave the stage bcuz an unfunny joke is more important than a Black Woman being praised.”

Quinta Brunson won in the category of Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her work in the breakout show, Abbott Elementary.