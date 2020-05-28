Jimmy Fallon apologises for “unquestionably offensive” blackface SNL skit in 2000

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, Jimmy Fallon can be seen doing an impersonation of comedian and actor Chris Rock. (Photo: NBC) In the clip doing the rounds on social media, Jimmy Fallon can be seen doing an impersonation of comedian and actor Chris Rock. (Photo: NBC)

NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has apologised after a clip from SNL (Saturday Night Live) from the year 2000 showing him doing a blackface skit went viral.

Fallon tweeted, “In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.

He added, “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, Jimmy Fallon can be seen doing an impersonation of comedian and actor Chris Rock. Fallon was part of SNL from 1998 to 2004, and also hosted the show several times.

Jamie Foxx has supported Fallon, saying that the host did not do anything that warrants an apology.

Foxx wrote in the comments section of Jimmy Fallon’s most recent Instagram post, “Bro you ain’t got to apologize for s**t, You are a comedian… and a great one at that. You did an incredible impersonation of Chris Rock… it was not black face… we did a show called in living color where we did a Characters from every race… You are all the way good… keep doing you my friend! You are necessary!”

He further commented, “Some of y’all didn’t even see the sketch… relax and laugh! It s Other muuuuphuckas out here that really don’t care bout ya… use that energy for them!!! But leave my mans alone.”

