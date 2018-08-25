Is Jim Parsons the reason behind the end of The Big Bang Theory?

Jim Parsons’ character Sheldon Cooper is the main character of The Big Bang Theory. Jim Parsons’ character Sheldon Cooper is the main character of The Big Bang Theory.

Long-running CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory is ending, and the reason might be its main star, Jim Parsons, who turned his character into a phenomenon. CBS and Warner Bros announced the decision to end the show after season 12. The actor has been a lifeline of the show since the first season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor was ready to leave the show. Since the show depends on Sheldon, it could not progress further. Parsons’ work has received a lot of critical and audience appreciation. He won four Emmys and a Golden Globe for his work.

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions had previously said, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

Johnny Galecki, the actor who plays the role of Leonard Hofstadter, had teased that the show will end in January early this year. “The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Galecki said according to TVLine at Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena. “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

Recently, Jim Parsons thanked the cast and crew members as well as audiences of the show in a heartfelt note. “It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory. I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in,” Parsons wrote.

