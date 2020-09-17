Jim Carrey to play US presidential nominee Joe Biden in Saturday Night Live

NBC's Saturday Night Live will return in October. (Photo: Reuters)

Actor Jim Carrey will essay the role of Joe Biden, former US vice president and Democratic presidential nominee for the 2020 election, in a Saturday Night Live special.

The long-running NBC variety and sketch comedy TV series will return in October for its season 46, in time to poke fun at the 2020 presidential election.

Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney and Jason Sudeikis portrayed Joe Biden in the last season.

Apart from Jim Carrey, Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph would reprise their roles as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, respectively. It will be interesting to see what SNL writers come up for these remarkable talents.

On the work front, Carrey was last seen playing the bad guy Dr Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog, based on the video-game franchise of the same name. From 2018 to 2020, he starred in Kidding, a Showtime comedy-drama.

Earlier, Robert De Niro played Robert Mueller in several episodes of SNL, and Brad Pitt essayed Dr Fauci in the show earlier this year.

SNL’s production was also halted due to coronavirus. It returned after being shot remotely in April as Saturday Night Live At Home. The 46th season will air from Studio 8H, SNL’s regular home.

