Jim Carrey’s TV show Kidding cancelled after two seasons

Jim Carrey starrer Kidding has ended after two seasons. Jim Carrey starrer Kidding has ended after two seasons.

Showtime comedy-drama, starring Jim Carrey, will not return for a third season, the network has announced.

According to Deadline, the show, created by Dave Holstein, aired its second season earlier this year on the premium cabler. Carrey played Jeff, aka Mr Pickles, an icon of children’s television, who also anchors a multimillion-dollar branding empire. But when his family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope.

“After two seasons, Kidding has concluded its run on Showtime. We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically-acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work,” the network said in a statement.

The series marked Carrey’s first regular TV role since his days on the 1990s sketch show In Living Color. The project also reunited Carrey with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry.

Kidding also starred Judy Greer, Catherine Keener, Frank Langella, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris, and Justin Kirk.

Carrey executive produced the show as well along with Holstein, Gondry, Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman, and Jim Garavente.

