Jim Bakker dies at 86: Televangelist lost his multi-million empire to sex scandal, crimes

Jim Bakker Death News: Infamous televangelist Jim Bakker has died at the age of 80. While his second wife Lori Bakker didn’t disclose the cause, she confirmed he was no more.

“It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved husband, Jim Bakker, went home to be with the Lord this evening. He was a pioneer of Christian television, but to me, he was my husband, my best friend, and the man I was honored to walk beside through so many seasons of life and ministry,” Lori said in a statement.

Jim Bakker was best known for building an evangelical empire around the popular television programme The PTL Club. However, his story took a dramatic turn as sex scandals and financial crimes cost him much of his reputation and wealth.