Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Shilpa Shinde burns the dance floor in new promo

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of popular Colors’ dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which will make a comeback on the channel with its tenth season.

The makers recently shared multiple promos from the upcoming show, and it has already caught the audience’s attention. Viewers seem especially excited about former Bigg Boss champion Shilpa Shinde’s participation.

On Wednesday, a video clip featuring Shinde was shared by the channel’s official Twitter handle with a caption that read, “TV shows se apni journey ko dance ki taraf lene jaa rahi hai the amazing Shilpa Shinde! ✨ Miliye innse, only on #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, 3rd September se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Other promos featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Faisal Shaikh have already got the internet buzzing with anticipation.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is making a return after a gap of five long years. The show will be judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 will start airing from September 3 onwards.