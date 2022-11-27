Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner is Gunjan Sinha, beats Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik. See photos

After almost three months, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has found its winner in Gunjan Sinha. Social media star Faisal Shaikh and popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik were announced the first and second runners-up, respectively. Gunjan, who participated in the show with partner Tejas Verma and choreographer Sagar Bora took home the trophy and cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

A finalist of Dance Deewane, Gunjan Sinha has been one of the strongest contestants this season. Given her age, she may not have been involved in entertainment buffer acts but the young champ impressed judges week after week with her performances. In the finale, it was their cumulative score that helped her emerge victorious ahead of the popular stars.

On winning the show, Gunjan said in a statement, “What an exhilarating journey Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been. I am taking back a box filled with beautiful memories. I thank my partner Tejas Verma and choreographer Sagar Bora, who has been the source of inspiration and strength while I danced my heart out. Big love to judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi for always giving me the valuable guidance I needed to up my dance game at various stages of the season. I am grateful that our team has fulfilled the dream of winning the most epic dance battle in India.”

See photos from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finale:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winners pose with the judges. (Photo: PR) Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winners pose with the judges. (Photo: PR)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner Gunjan Sinha with the trophy. (Photo: PR) Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner Gunjan Sinha with the trophy. (Photo: PR)

Gunjan and Tejas with their choreographer Sagar. (Photo: PR) Gunjan and Tejas with their choreographer Sagar. (Photo: PR)

Other than Gunjan, Faisal and Rubina, the other finalists included Gashmeer Mahajani, Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. The Colors TV show was hosted by Maniesh Paul. The grand finale episode also saw Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon promoting their film Bhediya.