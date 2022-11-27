scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner is Gunjan Sinha, beats Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik. See photos

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner is Gunjan Sinha. The eight-year-old dancer beat Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik to take home the trophy and Rs 20 lakh.

Gunjan Sinha won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 along with Tejas Verma and their choreographer Sagar Bora. (Photo: PR)

After almost three months, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has found its winner in Gunjan Sinha. Social media star Faisal Shaikh and popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik were announced the first and second runners-up, respectively. Gunjan, who participated in the show with partner Tejas Verma and choreographer Sagar Bora took home the trophy and cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

A finalist of Dance Deewane, Gunjan Sinha has been one of the strongest contestants this season. Given her age, she may not have been involved in entertainment buffer acts but the young champ impressed judges week after week with her performances. In the finale, it was their cumulative score that helped her emerge victorious ahead of the popular stars.

Also Read |Karan Johar on why he has to ‘sugarcoat himself’ on Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa: ‘The contestants are sensitive and vulnerable’

On winning the show, Gunjan said in a statement, “What an exhilarating journey Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been. I am taking back a box filled with beautiful memories. I thank my partner Tejas Verma and choreographer Sagar Bora, who has been the source of inspiration and strength while I danced my heart out. Big love to judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi for always giving me the valuable guidance I needed to up my dance game at various stages of the season. I am grateful that our team has fulfilled the dream of winning the most epic dance battle in India.”

See photos from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 finale:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Team Melli and the Socrates legacyPremium
Team Melli and the Socrates legacy
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winners pose with the judges. (Photo: PR) Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner Gunjan Sinha with the trophy. (Photo: PR) Gunjan and Tejas with their choreographer Sagar. (Photo: PR)

Other than Gunjan, Faisal and Rubina, the other finalists included Gashmeer Mahajani, Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. The Colors TV show was hosted by Maniesh Paul. The grand finale episode also saw Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon promoting their film Bhediya.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-11-2022 at 09:27:05 pm
Next Story

Inside Karan Johar’s vanity van with his 5 essentials: ‘Everything in this space of mine screams me’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar party Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Inside Karan Johar’s party: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turn heads
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close