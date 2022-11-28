Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 winner Gunjan Sinha, Tejas Verma react to fans being unhappy about their victory: ‘Not in our hands’

On Sunday, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 found its winner in Gunjan Sinha and her partner Tejas Verma. The young kids were tied with popular faces Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik in the finale, however, their last week’s score helped them lift the trophy and also take the prize money of Rs 20 lakh. While the duo along with their choreographer Sagar Bora were joyous about their feat, a section of the audience has been questioning their victory. Given the show is about celebrities turning into dancers, many felt that Gunjan and her team are already proficient in dance. They also believed that children shouldn’t be involved in such competitions.

Reacting to all the allegations, choreographer Sagar told indianexpress.com, “I don’t know what’s happening but all I can say is that it was not in our hands. Honestly, we never thought we will win. But if we are in a competition, we will give our best and ask people to vote for us. People will say whatever they have to. We don’t want to own it as right now we just want to own our victory. Also, I must add that when our name was announced, every single person on the set was happy. I think if anyone else won, people would have had questions but since it was the kids, everyone joined in the celebration.”

Echoing his thoughts, Tejas said that they had done their calculations and thought they would come second. He shared that Rubina was already awarded with some sponsor’s award so she wouldn’t win. “We were sure Faisu will win as we cannot compete with his popularity. We were happy to end the competition but went blank when our name was announced as the winner. It happened only because we had the highest score. In a blink of an eye, everything just changed for us,” the young champ said.

Gunjan Sinha, as readers would know, was one of the finalists in Dance Deewane last year. Having lost the trophy then, she did hope about winning Jhalak. Calling her victory shocking and ‘unexpected’, she said how everyone around her felt she will win but she wasn’t sure. “Ab trophy mil gaya toh bohot accha lag raha (Now that I have won, I am really excited).”

Kids often are criticised for participating in such competition and losing out on their childhood. Tejas, however, assured that everyone around him makes him feel his age. He said, “Yes, most of our time does go in dancing but we also enjoy other parts of our lives. Padhai karni padhti hai, mummy se daant bhi padti hai (We have to study and we also get scolded by our mothers). It would get monotonous otherwise. Also during rehearsals or shoot, we focus when needed otherwise we do have fun, like any kid of our age.”

On a final note, the two young dancers named their dream collaborations. While Gunjan picked Madhuri Dixit, Tejas said he would love to shoot a dance video with Prabhudeva and Hrithik Roshan.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.