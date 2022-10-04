scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 wild cards: Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Ada Malik and Kili Paul to enter dance show

This weekend, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will see the entry of a few wild cards - Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Ada Malik and Kili Paul.

sriti and kiliSriti Jha was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. (Photo: Kili, Sriti/Instagram)

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to welcome new contestants. Judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, Jhalak made a comeback after five years in September. To add to the competition, a set of wild cards will enter the show this weekend.

As the show continues to win massive love from fans, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat and Ada Malik will enter as wild cards. Tanzanian social media creator Kili Paul is also set to join the show. However, his presence may be temporary.

Sriti Jha, as readers would know, is a popular TV face and has played the lead roles in shows like Balika Vadhu, Saubhagyawati Bhavya and Kumkum Bhagya, among others. She was recently seen fighting her fears as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Her KKK12 co-contestant Nishant Bhat will also be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a competitor. Interestingly, the dancer has been associated with multiple seasons of the show as a choreographer to celebrities. Nishant became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, and finished as a finalist in both shows.

Anu Malik’s daughter, singer Ada Malik is now set to show her dance moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Finally, Kili Paul, who has created a rage with his viral dance videos that he shoots with his sister, will also be seen in this weekend episode. However, since he will have to fly back home to Africa soon, Kili may thus be part of only a few episodes.

Last weekend, wild card Dutee Chand also walked out of the competition as she had to prepare for the national games. Others in the race to win the trophy include Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Gunjan Sinha, Zorawar Kalra, Paras Kalnawat and Nia Sharma.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 airs every weekend at 8 pm on Colors.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 06:51:41 pm
