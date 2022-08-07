Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 teasers: Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kanlawat, Shilpa Shinde put on their dancing shoes

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is set to be back on television, after a gap of five years. The makers on Sunday dropped teasers that featured the show’s confirmed contestants Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde and Paras Kanlawat. This is the 10th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Colors first shared Nia Sharma’s promo. The caption read, “Nia Sharma aa rahi hai karne stage ko apni jhalak se transform!”

Nia Sharma aa rahi hai karne stage ko apni jhalak se transform! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.@Theniasharma pic.twitter.com/ZZxRx5BUdG — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022

Next came TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar’s promo, and the caption of the video read, “Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal!”

Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.@DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/H6rYvvoUjk — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022

Colors also shared the promo of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor and Ex Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde. ”Shilpa Shinde aayi hai phir ek baar reality television par aapka dil churaane, par iss baar, ek anokhi jhalak ke saath,” the caption read.

Shilpa Shinde aayi hai phir ek baar reality television par aapka dil churaane, par iss baar, ek anokhi jhalak ke saath! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.#ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/XpLMrVzwR5 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022

The last Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 promo featured Paras Kalnawat. The Anupamaa actor has been in the news since the show’s producers sent out a press statement saying they are terminating his contract. They claimed the actor went ahead and signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 without intimating them, which construed a ‘breach of contract’.

Aa rahe hai Paras Kalnawat apni dance ki Jhalak se karne aapko deewane! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.@paras_kalnawat pic.twitter.com/rKOk3p0uRc — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022

Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor and Gashmeer Mahajani are also said to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Other names that are making headlines as probable contestants of the show include Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan and Shubangi Atre.

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Karan Johar will be back as the judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Once a contestant on the show, Nora Fatehi will also be joining the judges’ panel.

The premiere date of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 is yet to be announced.