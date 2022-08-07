Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 teasers: Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kanlawat, Shilpa Shinde put on their dancing shoes

August 7, 2022 8:59:56 pm
Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is set to be back on television, after a gap of five years. The makers on Sunday dropped teasers that featured the show’s confirmed contestants Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde and Paras Kanlawat. This is the 10th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Colors first shared Nia Sharma’s promo. The caption read, “Nia Sharma aa rahi hai karne stage ko apni jhalak se transform!”
Nia Sharma aa rahi hai karne stage ko apni jhalak se transform!
Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.@Theniasharma pic.twitter.com/ZZxRx5BUdG
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022
Next came TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar’s promo, and the caption of the video read, “Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal!”
Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal!
Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.@DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/H6rYvvoUjk
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022
Colors also shared the promo of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor and Ex Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde. ”Shilpa Shinde aayi hai phir ek baar reality television par aapka dil churaane, par iss baar, ek anokhi jhalak ke saath,” the caption read.
Shilpa Shinde aayi hai phir ek baar reality television par aapka dil churaane, par iss baar, ek anokhi jhalak ke saath!
Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.#ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/XpLMrVzwR5
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022
The last Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 promo featured Paras Kalnawat. The Anupamaa actor has been in the news since the show’s producers sent out a press statement saying they are terminating his contract. They claimed the actor went ahead and signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 without intimating them, which construed a ‘breach of contract’.
Aa rahe hai Paras Kalnawat apni dance ki Jhalak se karne aapko deewane!
Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.@paras_kalnawat pic.twitter.com/rKOk3p0uRc
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022
Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor and Gashmeer Mahajani are also said to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Other names that are making headlines as probable contestants of the show include Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan and Shubangi Atre.
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Karan Johar will be back as the judges on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Once a contestant on the show, Nora Fatehi will also be joining the judges’ panel.
Subscriber Only Stories
The premiere date of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 is yet to be announced.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
4 ‘dummy IEDs’ planted in Central Delhi to check police alertness ahead of I-Day, all found
Yamuna level likely to rise amid rains, Delhi Police help sought to patrol flood-prone areas
MCD polls: Delimitation exercise on track, to be completed by November deadline
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair
71-year-old ‘Granny Jordan’ wins the internet with her basketball skills in Mexico. Watch video
JD(U) calls Chirag, RCP ‘plots against Nitish’, says nothing final on 2024 tie-up
Ayan Mukerji says Brahmastra song Deva Deva gives him strength whenever things are tough
Explained: Why do athletes go ‘missing’ from international sporting events?
Want to lose weight and boost immunity? Try this special drink with Indian spices
12-year-old boy found murdered
Punjab BJP chief: ‘No plans to reunite with Akali Dal … (people) want us to contest on our own … AAP govt taking credit for central projects’
Thiruchitrambalam trailer: Dhanush promises a heartwarming comedy drama