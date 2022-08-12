scorecardresearch
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to air from this date, watch Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul and Nora Fatehi’s promos

Colors has announced the premiere date of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 by sharing clips of judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, and host Maniesh Paul.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 12, 2022 6:31:58 pm
jhalak dikhhla jaaJhalak Dikhhla Jaa is set to launch on September 3.

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to be back next month. The tenth season of the show will premiere on September 2 and will air at 8 pm on weekends. Announcing the launch date, the makers posted videos of judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi showing off their dancing skills. Host Maniesh Paul also joined KJo in the video as they grooved to the theme song.

Madhuri was joined by contestant Amruta Khanvilkar in the promo video, as they showed fans some lavani moves. While the “Dhak Dhak” girl starts with some Bollywood dance steps, Amruta joins her, and they do some thumkas. The Bollywood star then says that the show is coming back after five long years. Excited about sharing the stage with Madhuri, the Nach Baliye 7 winner commented on the post, “ज्या अभिनेत्री मुळे अभिनेत्री बनावं असं वाटायला लागलं | ज्यांचं रूप … सौंदर्य … नृत्य अविस्मरणीय होतं .. आहे आणि राहणार अश्या माझ्या अतिशय लाडक्या अभिनेत्री बरोबर मला थिरकायला मिळालं. तुमची हि चंद्रा तिच्या चंद्रमुखी समोर नृत्य प्रदर्शन करायला सज्ज आहे मध्ये. नेहमी प्रमाणे तुमची साथ असुद्या (The actor who inspired me to become an actor. Whose form, beauty, dance is unforgettable. I got to rock with my most beloved actors. I am all set to dance in front of Madhuri, and be around her).”

In another video, Nora Fatehi and contestant Gashmeer Mahajani danced on “Naach meri rani”. Dressed in matching outfits, the two showcased some cool moves. Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul’s video has the latter starting with a moonwalk, when KJo stops him and asks him to showcase some filmy steps. The two then do the hook step of “What’s your mobile number?”, “Ek Do Teen” and “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai”.

 

Apart from Amruta and Gashmeer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will also have Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Paras Kalnawat as contestants. While the final list hasn’t been announced, sources reveal Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar and chef Zorawar Kalra will also be seen participating in the show.

Also Read |Anupamaa makers terminate Paras Kalnawat’s contract after he signs up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, actor responds

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa launched in 2006. Earlier winners of the show are Mona Singh, Prachi Desai, Baichung Bhutia, Meiyang Chang, Gurmeet Choudhary, Drashti Dhami, Ashish Sharma, Faisal Khan and Teriya Magar.

