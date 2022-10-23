Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Diwali special: ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia touches ‘Ram’ Arun Govil’s feet, calls herself his ‘daasi’. Watch

The stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 welcomed the iconic Ram-Sita pair Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in the latest episode. Apart from co-judging contestants on their mythological acts, the duo also took everyone down memory lane, as they re-enacted their roles and recited dialogues from their show Ramayan. As Ram and Sita, the actors imparted ‘lessons’ on the husband-wife relationship.

In a promo video shared by Colors, Dipika as ‘Sita’ touches ‘Ram’ Arun’s feet, and together they present an act, imparting teachings through the same. As Arun questions her about touching his feet, she says he’s her ‘parmeshwar (supreme god).’ Calling herself as his ‘daasi (a help),’ she also also tells him to share his ‘updesh (sermons)’ with her.

Arun as Ram replies, “Mera pehla updesh yeh hai ki meri daasi ban kar nahi rehna. Meri aardhangini, mitra, sakha aur sathi ban kar mere sath jaye (My first request is that you shouldn’t be my attendant. But, stay with me as my better half, a friend and a companion).” He adds that he wants Sita to guide him when needed, and promises to always be loyal to her; “Ram ke jeevan me kabhi koi dusri stree nahi ayegi (There will be only one woman in Ram’s life)” and told her how he decided the same after seeing her for the first time in pushpa vattika.

Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, who judge the show, looked mesmerised with their performance in the video. Fans too seemed excited about watching their favourite pair together. A fan wrote in the comment section, “Superb..dil ko kuch sukoon sa mila Ramayan ka ye scene dekhkar bahut din ho gaye (I feel at peace watching this scene from Ramayan after such a long time),” while another added, “Mereko ye ramki prtigya hi mujhe bhut acha lgta h (I love Ram’s promise to Sita) and no special effects, no tam-jham…. Still felt the divine romance.”

Sharing the video, Colors TV’s Instagram handle wrote, “Padhaane pati aur patni ki zimmedaari ka paath, aayege Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa mein Siya aur Ram.”

In the ‘Diwali special’ episode, the contestants bring alive the various heard and unheard tales of Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, Goddess Ganga, and Goddess Kali on the stage, caving deep into the Hindu culture and mythology. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 airs on Colors during weekends at 8 pm.