Jethalal asks Amitabh Bachchan whether he scolds son Abhishek on KBC 13, gets a tongue lashing from Bapuji. Watch

An upcoming episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s popular reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will host the cast of SAB TV comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And apparently they will be in-character during the episode.

A promo of the episode was unveiled by Sony TV on its official social media accounts. In the promo, Dilip Joshi, as the lead character Jethalal Gada, is on the hot seat and asks Amitabh whether he scolds Abhishek, while looking apprehensively at his father Champaklal Gada (Amit Bhatt). Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often has Jethalal getting scolded by Bapuji.

Amitabh replies that he did scold Abhishek when he was a kid, but stopped after he grew up. When Amitabh asks Jethalal whether he gets scolded, the latter denies, clearly fearing Champaklal’s reaction. However, he does end up getting a tongue lashing from his onscreen father in chaste Gujarati.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Several actors from the show can be spotted in the audience. The show will air December 10, on Sony.

Several of the recent episodes of KBC have hosted celebrities. The show recently completed 1000 episodes and on the occasion, Amitabh was joined by his daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Jaya Bachchan also joined in via video conferencing.

John Abraham, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Virendra Sehwag are some of the B-town and other famous personalities who visited the set of the show and played the game.