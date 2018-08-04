Jessica Lange to return for American Horror Story Apocalypse

Jessica Lange will reprise her Murder House role in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Jessica Lange will reprise her Murder House role in American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Jessica Lange, who led the cast of Ryan Murphy’s TV series American Horror Story for its first four seasons is making a comeback to the show for the eighth season, Apocalypse. The Academy Award-winning veteran actor Lange had quit the show after Freak Show.

Sarah Paulson, another mainstay in the FX series, made the announcement in a press interaction. “I have the great pleasure of saying, yes, she will be back,” she said. Lange will reprise her Murder House character, Constance Langdon.

Murder House ended with Constance looking almost fondly at Antichrist (Tate and Vivien’s baby, Michael Langdon) after he had murdered his nanny. It is being said that the Antichrist will bring the titular apocalypse in the season.

During San Diego Comic-Con last month, the creators released a couple of creepy promotional images. They show a creepy naked red newborn baby (seemingly immersed in blood) playing with a jet black hand that is reaching towards it. The baby too has outsized black nails.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror series and thus introduces new stories and characters every season. The major actors, however, stay the same with minor inclusions and exclusions. Apocalypse would be a crossover between Coven (season 3) and Murder House (season 1).

The creator Ryan Murphy described the season thusly while talking to Entertainment Weekly, “It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it. There’s a huge thing that happens in episode five. You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat. It’s a very high concept.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on September 12.

