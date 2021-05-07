Jesse Williams exits Grey’s Anatomy after 12 seasons, Jackson Avery to bid goodbye on May 20

Jesse Williams, who played Jackson Avery in the ABC show Grey’s Anatomy for 12 seasons, is exiting the show. His character’s exit was announced in the latest episode. His last appearance on the show will air on May 20.

Williams entered the medical drama in Season 6 and soon became a fan favourite character. Over the years, when many Grey’s stars left the series, Jesse’s Jackson became even more endearing to the fans. The character’s exit is being designed in a way where the audience can imagine him having his happily-ever-after with April, his ex-wife and the mother of his daughter Harriet.

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff told Deadline, “Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift. Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years.”

Grey’s Anatomy is presently in its 17th season but the show is likely to get renewed for its 18th season. Jesse was the fifth longest-running cast member on the series after Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr and Kevin McKidd.

Jesse was recently seen in the Kerry Washington-Reese Witherspoon series Little Fires Everywhere.