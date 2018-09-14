Jeremy Clarkson’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? to return in 2019

Jeremy Clarkson picked up the reins of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 2018 Jeremy Clarkson picked up the reins of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 2018

Jeremy Clarkson, known for hosting BBC’s Top Gear and Amazon Prime Video’s The Grand Tour, is bringing back the British game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on ITV, the channel confirmed. Chris Tarrant was the original host of the show.

After Tarrant hosted it from 1998 to 2014, Jeremy Clarkson picked up the reins in 2018, when ITV revived the show as part of the 20th anniversary commemorations for a 7-episode series. Since it received positive reception, ITV has decided to renew it for a 10-episode series, which will debut next year.

In a statement, Clarkson said, “I absolutely loved hosting the anniversary shows. And I cannot wait to spend a few precious hours away from James May and Richard Hammond, making the new ones.” Hammond and May are Clarkson’s co-hosts in The Grand Tour.

Since its inception, the show and its format has been picked up in a number of countries. Over 100 countries have their own version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is an Indian remake of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. Previously, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted the game show in its season 3. The 10th season is currently airing on Sony in India. Sony Pictures Television is the distributor of the show in all its formats.

