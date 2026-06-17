Jeremy Clarkson reveals ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer diagnosis

British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson, best known for hosting the Top Gear motoring show, has revealed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Clarkson, 66, one of Britain’s most popular and high-profile TV figures, made the revelation during filming for his Amazon documentary show Clarkson’s Farm. The episodes featuring the disclosure were broadcast on Wednesday.

“I’ve got cancer,” Clarkson tells two of the show’s other main characters in a scene ⁠filmed ​last year. “I had a medical, remember, back in May? I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer, and it’s aggressive.”