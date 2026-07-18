Jennifer Winget’s bridal gown video goes viral amid wedding rumours with William Ishmael

For weeks, rumours surrounding Jennifer Winget’s personal life have been making headlines, with reports linking the actor to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. The speculation intensified after reports claimed the couple was set to marry in an intimate ceremony in the UK on July 16. While neither Jennifer nor William has confirmed the reports, a behind-the-scenes video of the actor trying on a bridal gown has now gone viral, adding fresh fuel to the rumours.

Amid the wedding buzz, a video documenting Jennifer Winget‘s bridal gown journey has caught fans’ attention. The footage, originally shared by Karleo Fashion before it was seemingly taken down from the brand’s official page, offers a glimpse into the meticulous process of creating her reported wedding dress.

The behind-the-scenes clips show the actor trying multiple versions of her custom-designed gown, selecting fabrics, discussing design details with the team and attending several fittings before the outfit was finalised. In one clip, the designer is seen explaining the intricate elements of the gown, while another captures Jennifer adjusting her veil as the team perfects the fit.

The elegant white strapless gown featured a sweetheart neckline adorned with delicate thread embroidery and hand-sewn beadwork across the bodice and skirt. Another video also showed the designer adding the final embellishments before Jennifer arrived for her last fitting. The actor appeared visibly excited after seeing the finished look.

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Soon after the original video disappeared, fan pages began reposting the clips along with photos chronicling the entire design process—from initial sketches and fabric selection to the final trial—giving fans a closer look at what is believed to be her bridal preparations.

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Reports claimed Jennifer Winget was set to marry William Ishmael on July 16

Wedding rumours surrounding Jennifer and William have been circulating for months. Ahead of July 16, a Bombay Times report claimed that the couple was planning to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom, with only close family members and friends expected to attend.

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However, neither Jennifer nor William has confirmed whether the wedding took place, and no official statement has been issued by either of them.

Earlier, in June 2026, a source close to the couple had told Hindustan Times, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. It’s a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic. William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes. They are now planning their wedding. Jennifer has been shortlisting vendors and wedding services, and has even put together an elaborate mood board.”

Who is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman with extensive experience in finance, trading and business development. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been serving as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group since 2022.

A graduate in Economics and Finance from the University of York, William previously spent nearly a decade at UBS Investment Bank, building expertise in foreign exchange, trading and financial markets before joining MHC Digital Group.

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Jennifer Winget’s previous marriage

Before the recent wedding rumours, Jennifer was married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two met and fell in love while working on Dill Mill Gayye before getting married in April 2012. However, their marriage ended in 2014. Karan later married actor Bipasha Basu in 2016.