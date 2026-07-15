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Jennifer Winget to tie the knot with William Ishmael in an intimate UK wedding: Report
Television star Jennifer Winget is reportedly set to marry Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in a private ceremony in the United Kingdom.
Actor Jennifer Winget is reportedly all set to begin a new chapter in her personal life. According to the latest reports, the Beyhadh star will exchange wedding vows with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom on July 16. The wedding is expected to be a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends.
A private celebration abroad
The couple has largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. Earlier reports had suggested that William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, following which the two began planning their wedding. While neither Jennifer nor William has publicly commented on the reports, sources claim that the actor has been actively involved in the wedding preparations, from finalising vendors to planning the celebrations.
Wedding date and venue
According to the latest reports shared by Bombay Times, Jennifer Winget’s wedding ceremony is reportedly being planned as an intimate white wedding, with only close family members and a handful of friends in attendance.
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Jennifer’s bridal look
Reports suggest that Jennifer will walk down the aisle in a custom white bridal gown designed by Karleo.
Their relationship
Jennifer and William have reportedly been dating away from the spotlight for several months. A photo of Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael is also shared widely on social media.
Jennifer’s first marriage
Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye and tied the knot in 2012 before separating in 2014. In later interviews, Jennifer described the split as a matter of timing, saying they may not have been ready for marriage at that stage in their lives. Since then, she has largely kept her personal life out of the public eye while focusing on her acting career.
One of television’s most popular actresses, Jennifer has earned acclaim for her performances in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, Code M, and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. She is also set to appear in an upcoming Netflix mystery thriller alongside Parineeti Chopra and Tahir Raj Bhasin.
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