Jennifer Winget to tie the knot with William Ishmael in an intimate UK wedding: Report

Actor Jennifer Winget is reportedly all set to begin a new chapter in her personal life. According to the latest reports, the Beyhadh star will exchange wedding vows with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom on July 16. The wedding is expected to be a close-knit affair attended by family members and close friends.

A private celebration abroad

The couple has largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. Earlier reports had suggested that William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, following which the two began planning their wedding. While neither Jennifer nor William has publicly commented on the reports, sources claim that the actor has been actively involved in the wedding preparations, from finalising vendors to planning the celebrations.