Jennifer Winget breaks silence on separation from Karan Singh Grover: ‘I went into a shell, and work helped me to come back…’

Actor Jennifer Winget recently talked about Hina Khan and Helly Shah walking the Cannes red carpet. Jennifer mentioned that she was glad that TV actors were getting their due, as there was a time when they didn’t even get designer clothes or receive invitations to Bollywood functions. In the interview, she also opened up about her separation from Karan Singh Grover.

Jennifer told Siddharth Kanan, “All television actors, including Hina, Helly and Erica, who have gone on to these platforms and represented television, that is fantastic thing to do. When you get an opportunity like that, when you get a platform like that, it raises all of us up. There was a time when people wouldn’t even invite us for Bollywood functions or give us designer clothes.” When asked why she hasn’t attended the Cannes Film Festival, the actor said, “Well, I need a project in hand.”

Jennifer Winget is currently seen sharing screen space with rumoured boyfriend Tanuj Virwani in Code M Season 2. Talking about Tanuj, she said, “Every time, all of my co-actors—everyone says I am in a relationship with them, all of them. It is a part of your job and I take it on the chin. Tanuj and I are great friends. We get along like a house on fire even if the show ended. He is just amazing and I love being around happy people in life. I don’t like drama in life. There’s enough drama on screen. With him, I am laughing all the time. I love it.”

During the interview, Jennifer, who was earlier married to Karan Singh Grover, also opened up about her separation as well. When asked about the toughest moment in her life, she said, “My separation was out in the public, and I wasn’t even on social media. People were writing a lot of sh*it about him and me. And it was an invasion of privacy for both of us. That period was very stressful. I was lost and didn’t know what was happening. I went back into my shell and work helped me to come back with this energy.” The actor revealed she came out of the phase as a better and stronger person. “I am so thankful that this situation happened. I realised that there is so much more that I have to offer. I found this new life, and became Jennifer 2.0. When I look back at it, it was the best time of my life. At that time it didn’t feel so, but whatever happened happened and I’m so much better now.”

Jennifer and Karan tied the knot in April 2012. They parted way in November 2014.