Jennifer Winget marries William Ishmael in UK, shares wedding photos: ‘Our stars aligned

Actor Jennifer Winget has tied the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate wedding ceremony in the UK. The couple, who kept their relationship away from the spotlight, confirmed the news by sharing a montage of wedding photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their special day.

Jennifer Winget marries William Ishmael

Jennifer announced her wedding on Saturday by sharing a photo carousel with the caption, “.. and finally our stars aligned! ✨ @williamishmael ❤️.” The text on the montage read, “Just married.”

One of the standout moments showed the newlyweds walking out of the church hand in hand as family and friends showered them with confetti. Another photo captured the couple sharing a kiss beneath a grand stone arch, while Jennifer held her bouquet and William embraced her.