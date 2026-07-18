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Jennifer Winget marries William Ishmael in UK, shares wedding photos: ‘Our stars aligned
Jennifer Winget married Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate UK ceremony and shared dreamy wedding photos on Instagram.
Actor Jennifer Winget has tied the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate wedding ceremony in the UK. The couple, who kept their relationship away from the spotlight, confirmed the news by sharing a montage of wedding photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their special day.
Jennifer Winget marries William Ishmael
Jennifer announced her wedding on Saturday by sharing a photo carousel with the caption, “.. and finally our stars aligned! ✨ @williamishmael ❤️.” The text on the montage read, “Just married.”
One of the standout moments showed the newlyweds walking out of the church hand in hand as family and friends showered them with confetti. Another photo captured the couple sharing a kiss beneath a grand stone arch, while Jennifer held her bouquet and William embraced her.
For the ceremony, Jennifer Winget wore a strapless white wedding gown paired with a delicate veil, while William Ishmael opted for a navy-blue suit with a cream waistcoat.
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Bridal look video had sparked wedding rumours
The wedding announcement came a day after behind-the-scenes clips of Jennifer Winget trying on her bridal gown surfaced online, fuelling speculation that she was about to get married.
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The videos documented the making of her wedding outfit, from selecting fabrics to multiple fittings. Jennifer was seen admiring the intricate detailing on the gown, while another clip showed her twirling as the design team made the final adjustments. The videos quickly went viral, with fans guessing that marriage was around the corner.
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Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’s relationship
Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael chose to keep their relationship private and rarely made public appearances together. Although they never officially spoke about their romance, reports of their wedding plans first emerged in June 2026.
At the time, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. It’s a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic. William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes. They are now planning their wedding. Jennifer has been shortlisting vendors and wedding services, and has even put together an elaborate mood board.”
Who is William Ishmael?
William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman and serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York and began his career at UBS Investment Bank before moving into business development and trading. He has since built experience across finance, foreign exchange and strategic growth.
Jennifer Winget’s previous marriage
Jennifer Winget was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two met while working on the television show Dill Mill Gayye and got married in April 2012. They separated in 2014, following which Karan married actor Bipasha Basu in 2016.
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