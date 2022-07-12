scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Jennifer Winget says she married Karan Singh Grover because she was ‘in love’: ‘It was unfortunate timing’

Jennifer Winget recalled that she was in love when she took the decision to get married to Karan Singh Grover but she feels that the timing was unfortunate.

July 12, 2022 9:58:13 pm
Jennifer Winget, Karan SIngh GroverJennifer Winget and Karan SIngh Grover got married in 2012. (Photo: Jennifer Winget/Instagram, Karan SIngh Grover/Instagram)

Jennifer Winget, who was recently seen in Code M Season 2, made it big in the television industry after appearing in popular serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dill Mill Gayye. In Dill Mill Gayye, Winget shared screen space with Karan Singh Grover and with the audience shipping the reel-life couple, the two also got involved in real life and tied the knot. However, the marriage fell apart. In a recent chat, Winget spoke about how she chooses to remember only the “lovely memories”.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, the actor said that the decision to get married at a fairly young age came because “she was in love”. “At that point, even if God would have told me that don’t do it, I would have said, ‘No, I want to,’” she said.

Jennifer Winget also said that it felt right at that time, but in hindsight, she feels that she and Karan Singh Grover were not ready for it. “It felt right then and I have some lovely memories of it. That’s what I choose to remember. Unfortunately, I think both of us were not ready. It’s not just him or it’s not just me. I think both of us were not ready to take that step,” she said.

Winget recalled that they had been friends for quite a while but the relationship falling apart was just “unfortunate”. She said, “We had been friends for so long and we were like a house on fire every time we met. I don’t know, it was unfortunate timing I guess.”

In a previous chat with YouTuber Siddharth Kanan, Jennifer Winget had spoken about how the period of her separation was very “stressful” for her. “My separation was out in the public, and I wasn’t even on social media. People were writing a lot of sh*it about him and me. And it was an invasion of privacy for both of us. That period was very stressful. I was lost and didn’t know what was happening. I went back into my shell and work helped me to come back with this energy,” she had said.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2012 and announced their separation in 2014.

