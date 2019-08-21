Jennifer Winget confirms being part of Beyhadh 2

Popular daily Beyhadh is all set to return with a new season. The original series had Jennifer Winget play the lead role of Maya, an obsessive lover. After much speculation, the actor has now confirmed that she will be a part of the second season too.

Advertising

Sharing a picture with the producer and creative head of Beyhadh 2, Jennifer posted on Twitter, “No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint* Damn right we’re cooking up a crazy-ier storm! ‘Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2 Bringing crazy back!”

No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint*

Damn right we’re cooking up a crazy-ier storm! ‘Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2

Bringing crazy back!! pic.twitter.com/k0EXPHaYTe — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) August 21, 2019

Talking about the new season, a source shared with indianexpress.com, “Beyhadh is all about obsession and love, and the story of the new installment will also revolve around the same. The hunt for the male lead is still on and the makers have approached big names to cast opposite Jennifer. The makers are also keen to name Jennifer’s character Maya once again but things are still in the planning stage. Her character, like the previous season, will have negative shades.”

As per sources, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee has also been approached to play a pivotal role in Beyhadh 2. Though things are yet to get confirmed, the role would be of a powerful negative character, who will dominate over the show.

Apart from Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh also starred Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani. Launched on Sony TV in 2016, the show projected Jennifer in a dark shade for the first time. The actor, who is known to play goody characters, surprised all with her portrayal as an obsessive lover. She won laurels and appreciation from critics and the masses alike. After a successful run, the show wrapped up on October 2017. While the first season was bankrolled by Cinevistaas, Beyhadh 2 will be helmed by Prateek Sharma under his production company LSD Films.

Beyhadh 2 will go on floors mostly by the end of next month and launch in October.