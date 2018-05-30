Jennifer Winget is the ultimate television diva and these pictures are proof

Follow Us:
After winning accolades for her performance in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra and Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget is continuing to win hearts with her character of Zoya in Bepannaah.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: May 30, 2018 11:28:02 am
happy birthday jennifer winget Happy birthday Jennifer Winget: The actor turns 33-year-old today.
The name of Jennifer Winget today resonates with beauty, style and a childlike innocence. The pretty woman entered the industry as a child actor with films Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Hogaya and Kuch Na Kaho and shows Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Kkusum. But she gained attention with her acting skills and a beautiful face when she appeared in Kasauttii Zindagi Kay as Sneha. And since then, there was no looking back for Jennifer. After winning accolades for her performance in shows like Kahin Toh Hoga, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra and Beyhadh, she is currently winning hearts as Zoya in Bepannaah.

The actor also stepped into Bollywood when she bagged the lead opposite Kunal Kohli in Phir Se. The film could not release on the big screen and was recently released digitally. But, that did not deter her as she is destined to fly only higher.

While professionally, she continous to rock and roll, her divorce with Karan Singh Grover was said to have left her distraught. But the woman of steel picked up the broken pieces of her life and started afresh and today finds happiness in solitude, her close friends, her family and her pets. As she turns 33 today, here are some pictures of Jennifer that prove she is the ultimate television diva.

Happy Birthday, Jennifer.

