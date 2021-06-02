scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Jennifer Aniston shares ‘the bazillionth selfie’ taken at Friends reunion, thanks everyone for all the love

Friends reunion special saw actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox reminisce about the iconic show Friends.

Written by Kriti Sonali
June 2, 2021
Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston is 'still basking in all the love from the Friends Reunion'. (Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram)

Many of us are still not over Friends: The Reunion special episode, and the same is the case with Jennifer Aniston. The Friends actor took to Instagram to thank ‘each and everyone’ for all the love.

Jennifer shared some photos on her social media account. The first photo is a selfie also featuring David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox.

Sharing the photo, Jennifer Aniston wrote, “Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you ❤️⁣. Swipe for… The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us… When two TOTALLY different worlds collide – @_schwim_’s face says it all ☺️ … The legend himself, our director of the first season, Papa James Burrows 💞🥰.”

 

Jennifer Aniston had earlier shared a throwback video on Instagram with the caption, “#TBT Like WAY WAY BACK…Happy #FriendsReunion Day ❤️🕺🏼💃🏼 📽 from the @entertainmenttonight archive…”

 

Also read |Friends Reunion special review: Long, bittersweet and a teensy bit revelatory

In the throwback video, the actor is being interviewed on the set of Friends, but keeps getting interrupted by her co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow.

The Friends reunion special premiered on May 27 on ZEE5 in India and HBO Max in the US.

