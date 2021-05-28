The one where Jennifer Aniston’s interview was interrupted by Friends Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc

Fans across the world are still tripping on moments from the Friends reunion special and to send them further down the rabbit hole of the sitcom, star Jennifer Aniston shared a behind-the-scenes video from decades ago. She shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “#TBT Like WAY WAY BACK…Happy #FriendsReunion Day ❤️🕺🏼💃🏼 📽 from the @entertainmenttonight archive…”

In the video, Aniston is being interviewed on the set of the show but keeps getting interrupted by the shenanigans of her co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow. From their style, it is evident that this video is from the initial seasons of the show.

One can spot Matthew and Matt crossing the camera frame and making Jennifer laugh over and over again. Kudrow enters the frame a couple of times and looks like she has been sent in to make Aniston crack up as well.

Friends had its much-awaited reunion special on May 27 which was streamed by fans across the globe. The reunion saw – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox in attendance along with many special cameos.

Indianexpress.com’s review of the reunion special read, “The Friends Reunion special episode is finally here, and it has been designed as an emotional roller-coaster ride. Almost a two-hour special, we see the main cast of the wildly popular American show get together in the same space after 17 years, walking the same sets. It is designed for the fans. But if you go in expecting that the director or anyone else would address the problem areas of the show — the questionable bodyshaming of a younger Monica, or the male characters’ homophobia and the lack of racial diversity, you would be disappointed.”

In India, Friends reunion special is streaming on ZEE5.