Jennifer Aniston jokes about Brad Pitt divorce, says that’s how she dealt with end of FRIENDS

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her divorce with Brad Pitt. Before Pitt married Angelina Jolie and Brangelina came into existence, he was Aniston’s husband. The two were married from 2000 to 2005. But apparently, the end of her marriage was Aniston’s way to deal with another end in her life, that of Friends.

Aniston, who starred as one of the leads in the popular sitcom, revealed how she dealt with the show’s conclusion while speaking to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her show called The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actress helped the TV host say goodbye to The Ellen DeGeneres Show after 19 seasons as she appeared on the final episode.

“Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy,” she joked before adding, “Then I did a movie called The Breakup. I just kind of leaned into the end. I was like, ‘You know what, guys? Let’s just make this a completely new chapter. Let’s end everything and start new,'” added Aniston. She advised Ellen, who is married to Prtia de Rossi, to not follow her lead.

Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and aired from 1994 to 2004. It chronicled the daily lives of six friends, their adventures, relationship, career struggles, and so on in a comedic way.

Aniston appeared for a reunion special episode of Friends last year. She said that filming the special had an emotional effect on her. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “And it just took me by surprise because it was like, “Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?” It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.”

Titled Friends: The Reunion, also called The One Where They Get Back Together, was commissioned by Warner Bros. Television for the streaming service HBO Max. It was released on May 27. In India, ZEE5 premiered it. Apart from Aniston, other leads David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry also returned.