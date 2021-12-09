Jennifer Aniston on how filming Friends Reunion made her emotional: ‘I had to walk out at certain points’

Jennifer Aniston, with the rest of Friends’ primary cast, got together for a reunion special episode for HBO Max earlier this year. While filming the nostalgia-filled episode, which was received extremely well by the sitcom’s fans, the actor was taken by surprise by the overall emotional impact and she even had to walk out several times.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed the shoot’s emotional effect on her. She said, “And it just took me by surprise because it was like, “Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life? It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.”

The episode evoked mostly positive critical reception (66 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes). The cast revisited some of the most famous and emotional scenes of the show.

Titled Friends: The Reunion, also called The One Where They Get Back Together, the special was commissioned by Warner Bros. Television for the streaming service HBO Max. It was released on May 27. In India, it streamed on ZEE5. Apart from Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry also returned for the reunion.

Additionally, David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, BTS, among others appeared as guests.

Friends remains one of the most popular shows ever. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the show aired from 1994 to 2004.