Social media stopping Friends reunion, says Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston says social media platforms are the reason behind the cast of the show not reuniting Jennifer Aniston says social media platforms are the reason behind the cast of the show not reuniting

Friends star Jennifer Aniston says social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are the reason behind the cast of the show not reuniting.

The 47-year-old actress said that people are so busy on their cell phones that they do not have any time to invest in friends or friendship, reported Digital Spy.

“I don’t know what we would do, I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic, you know, there’s something about a time, and I think why people have such an affection for it,” she suggested.

“There was something about a time when our faces weren’t shoved into cell phones and we weren’t checking Facebook and Instagram. We were in a room together, or in a coffee shop together and we’ve lost that,” Aniston said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston gained fame for playing the character of Rachel Greene in the popular television series, FRIENDS. Her character stood as an example, that it’s never too late to change your life. She stood as an example that one can be materialistic and a good person simultaneously if only you wish to be.

The series completed 22 years recently.

Also read: FRIENDS completed 22 years. Here’s a look back at everything that the characters taught us

Earlier, amid high-voltage drama about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce, the actors’ former spouse Jennifer Aniston was spotted having a gala time with her present husband in New York. The 47-year-old actress was seen holding hands with hubby Justin Theroux while on a dinner date with friends, reports Us Weekly.

Very recently Justin Theroux surprised wife Jennifer Aniston and their friends on Thanksgiving Day by walking in holding the turkey for them. Theroux, 45, had told the 47-year-old Friends star that he could not celebrate the annual event with her because he was going to be in Germany for work, reported Femalefirst.

“Everyone came to the house and no one really understood that Justin was not going to be there and you just saw everybody’s face just start to fall. The whole room got really depressed. I was like, ‘Guys, I’m here. I understand Justin’s not here, but it’s going to be okay!’

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd