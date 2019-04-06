Mona Singh, Anita Hassanandani and others attend Ekta Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash for Jeetendra

The early celebrations of Jeetendra’s 77th birthday witnessed Ekta Kapoor’s close friends and television celebrities having a good time at her residence. Veteran film actor and Ekta’s father Jeetendra will turn a year older on April 7. Mona Singh, Krystle D’Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Mushtaq Sheikh and others joined Ekta in making this a special day for her father. Tusshar Kapoor also made it to the party.

A few videos and photos from the party were shared by the guests on their social media handles. Ekta too posted a video of her parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor enjoying the live music at the party along with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai actor Mona Singh. In the video, three of them can be seen swaying on the song, “Saamne ye kaun aaya”. Ekta captioned the video, “Killaaaa moves sitting!!!🥰🥰🥰🥰😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #family #freindslikefamily❤️.”

She shared another photo and wrote, “Bday weekend” along with it. Krystle D’Souza posed with Jeetendra and posted the photo on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Happy bday Jeetu uncle.”

See photos from Jeetendra’s 77th birthday celebration

Unlike the last two years, Jeetendra’s birthday celebrations were not a grand affair this time.