Mona Singh, Anita Hassanandani and others attend Ekta Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash for Jeetendra

Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra will turn a year older on April 7. Mona Singh, Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Mushtaq Sheikh and others joined Ekta in making this a special day for her father.

Ekta Kapoor organised a pre-birthday party for father Jeetendra on Friday.

The early celebrations of Jeetendra’s 77th birthday witnessed Ekta Kapoor’s close friends and television celebrities having a good time at her residence. Veteran film actor and Ekta’s father Jeetendra will turn a year older on April 7. Mona Singh, Krystle D’Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Mushtaq Sheikh and others joined Ekta in making this a special day for her father. Tusshar Kapoor also made it to the party.

A few videos and photos from the party were shared by the guests on their social media handles. Ekta too posted a video of her parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor enjoying the live music at the party along with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai actor Mona Singh. In the video, three of them can be seen swaying on the song, “Saamne ye kaun aaya”. Ekta captioned the video, “Killaaaa moves sitting!!!🥰🥰🥰🥰😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #family #freindslikefamily❤️.”

She shared another photo and wrote, “Bday weekend” along with it. Krystle D’Souza posed with Jeetendra and posted the photo on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Happy bday Jeetu uncle.”

Krystle D’Souza wished Jeetendra on his 77th birthday. (Source: Krystle D’Souza/Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy with Jeetendra at his birthday party.
Tusshar Kapoor arrives for Jeetendra’s pre-birthday bash at Ekta Kapoor’s residence. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Krystle D’Souza spotted outside Ekta Kapoor’s residence. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy at Jeetendra’s pre-birthday bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Mushtaq Sheikh at Jeetendra’s pre-birthday bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Unlike the last two years, Jeetendra’s birthday celebrations were not a grand affair this time.

