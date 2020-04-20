PLAYLIST: Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’s most memorable episodes

Sushmita Sen confessed that her Miss India gown’s fabric was purchased from Sarojini Nagar market, and stitched by a tailor below her building. Juhi Chawla revealed that she was told her co-star (Shah Rukh Khan) in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman “resembles Aamir Khan”. One of Sanjay Dutt’s prison tales included how he gave sister Priya his jail coupons as a Rakhi gift. Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai witnessed these and many more celebrity stories.
Before glitzy celebrity talk shows (read Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan), Indian television had one of the most candid shows in the form of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. The show began with Faaroq Sheikh as its host, and later Suresh Oberoi came on board. Till date, it is considered to be one of the classiest, most sensitive and well-researched celebrity talk shows.
Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai aired between 2002-2008 on Zee TV. From top film stars and sportspersons, to musicians and politicians, the creme de la creme graced the show as guests.
Here are some of the best episodes of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai that can be revisited anytime:
Shah Rukh Khan
Aishwarya Rai
Sanjay Dutt
Sushmita Sen
Johnny Lever
Farhan Akhtar
Sonu Nigam
Akshay Kumar
Hema Malini
Mahesh Bhatt
Anil Kapoor
Preity Zinta
Govinda
Shaan
Sunidhi Chauhan
Suniel Shetty
Sharmila Tagore
Farah Khan
Lalu Prasad Yadav
Lara Dutta
Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar
Karan Johar
Asha Parekh
Manoj Bajpayee
Rani Mukerji
Sourav Ganguly
Pankaj Kapur
Manisha Koirala
Kumar Sanu
Sanjay Khan
Shilpa Shetty
David Dhawan
Naseeruddin Shah
Rakhi Sawant
Prem Chopra
Raveena Tandon
Bappi Lahiri
Gulshan Grover
PLAYLIST: John Krasinski’s Some Good News | Videos from Alia Bhatt’s YouTube channel | The Slow Interview with Neelesh Misra | FilterCopy | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want Season 2 | The Kapil Sharma Show | Shilpa Shetty’s healthy recipes | Terribly Tiny Tales’ short films | 10 best dance videos by Team Naach | Large Short Films – 2020 edition | Erica Fernandes’ easy and effective beauty hacks
Kader Khan
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.