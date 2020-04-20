PLAYLIST: Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’s most memorable episodes

Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen were among the initial guests of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai which was hosted by Farooq Sheikh. Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen were among the initial guests of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai which was hosted by Farooq Sheikh.

Sushmita Sen confessed that her Miss India gown’s fabric was purchased from Sarojini Nagar market, and stitched by a tailor below her building. Juhi Chawla revealed that she was told her co-star (Shah Rukh Khan) in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman “resembles Aamir Khan”. One of Sanjay Dutt’s prison tales included how he gave sister Priya his jail coupons as a Rakhi gift. Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai witnessed these and many more celebrity stories.

Before glitzy celebrity talk shows (read Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan), Indian television had one of the most candid shows in the form of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. The show began with Faaroq Sheikh as its host, and later Suresh Oberoi came on board. Till date, it is considered to be one of the classiest, most sensitive and well-researched celebrity talk shows.

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai aired between 2002-2008 on Zee TV. From top film stars and sportspersons, to musicians and politicians, the creme de la creme graced the show as guests.

Here are some of the best episodes of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai that can be revisited anytime:

Shah Rukh Khan

Aishwarya Rai

Sanjay Dutt

Sushmita Sen

Johnny Lever

Farhan Akhtar

Sonu Nigam

Akshay Kumar

Hema Malini

Mahesh Bhatt

Anil Kapoor

Preity Zinta

Govinda

Shaan

Sunidhi Chauhan

Suniel Shetty

Sharmila Tagore

Farah Khan

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lara Dutta

Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar

Karan Johar

Asha Parekh

Manoj Bajpayee

Rani Mukerji

Sourav Ganguly

Pankaj Kapur

Manisha Koirala

Kumar Sanu

Sanjay Khan

Shilpa Shetty

David Dhawan

Naseeruddin Shah

Rakhi Sawant

Prem Chopra

Raveena Tandon

Bappi Lahiri

Gulshan Grover

PLAYLIST: John Krasinski’s Some Good News | Videos from Alia Bhatt’s YouTube channel | The Slow Interview with Neelesh Misra | FilterCopy | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want Season 2 | The Kapil Sharma Show | Shilpa Shetty’s healthy recipes | Terribly Tiny Tales’ short films | 10 best dance videos by Team Naach | Large Short Films – 2020 edition | Erica Fernandes’ easy and effective beauty hacks

Kader Khan

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd