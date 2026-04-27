Jayati Bhatia recalls Dipika Kakar’s ‘vulnerable’ phase: ‘Her first marriage was breaking up’

Actress Dipika Kakar, known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, has ventured into content creation for a few years now. Since last year, the actress has been battling liver cancer and is also undergoing treatment for the same. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, has been standing by her during these tough times. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Dipika and Shoaib’s co-star Jayati Bhatia spoke about the time their love blossomed on the sets. She recalled how Shoaib and Dipika were very vulnerable and what led to the end of Dipika’s first marriage.

Jayati Bhatia on Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Talking about her bond with Dipika Kakar during Sasural Simar Ka, Jayati Bhatia said, “Dipika is a very strong girl, but sometimes we don’t realize strong people need help too. By calling people strong, we sometimes close the door for those people to come and ask for help. I was very fond of her always, and I still call her Simar. Both of them (Shoaib and Dipika) were very vulnerable at that time. I have seen that phase when Dipika’s first marriage was breaking, and she was growing close to Shoaib. I have seen that, and I feel proud of them. It is so nice to see them grow together, and their bond is so solid. I never expected this. The way Dipika handled his family and the way they care for her makes me feel proud.”