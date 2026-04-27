Jayati Bhatia recalls Dipika Kakar’s ‘vulnerable’ phase: ‘Her first marriage was breaking up’

Actress Dipika Kakar, known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, has ventured into content creation for a few years now. Since last year, the actress has been battling liver cancer and is also undergoing treatment for the same. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, has been standing by her during these tough times. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Dipika and Shoaib’s co-star Jayati Bhatia spoke about the time their love blossomed on the sets. She recalled how Shoaib and Dipika were very vulnerable and what led to the end of Dipika’s first marriage.
Jayati Bhatia on Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim
Talking about her bond with Dipika Kakar during Sasural Simar Ka, Jayati Bhatia said, “Dipika is a very strong girl, but sometimes we don’t realize strong people need help too. By calling people strong, we sometimes close the door for those people to come and ask for help. I was very fond of her always, and I still call her Simar. Both of them (Shoaib and Dipika) were very vulnerable at that time. I have seen that phase when Dipika’s first marriage was breaking, and she was growing close to Shoaib. I have seen that, and I feel proud of them. It is so nice to see them grow together, and their bond is so solid. I never expected this. The way Dipika handled his family and the way they care for her makes me feel proud.”
Talking about Dipika’s recent health condition, Jayati added, “When I learned about her condition, I spoke to her continuously. Even when she got pregnant… we had done Sasural Simar Ka 2 before that. It was the second wave of COVID-19, and we were shooting in Agra. So we were living in a hotel where we bonded more strongly. By then, Dipika had done Bigg Boss and also another show; this was a different Dipika, and I loved her from before. She was more open. The girl who was told that she didn’t speak much on set was told she was very talkative on the set of season 2.”
“Even when I launched my YouTube channel recently, I called Shoaib and Dipika for guidance and invited them to my launch. This was the first gathering Dipika attended during her health phase; she just came there for me. Even though we don’t meet often, we talk to each other every week,” Jayati Bhatia added.
Dipika Kakar’s health update
In May 2025, Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in her liver. She had been operated on for the same; however, in March this year, Dipika had to undergo surgery for another cyst that had reoccurred. In their latest vlog, Shoaib and Dipika shared that two new cysts were spotted in that area, and at the moment, they are too small to be treated. However, Dipika has been bringing some lifestyle changes and also undergoing immunotherapy for her cancer treatment. She has been away from the small screen after her last stint on Celebrity MasterChef last year.
Medical Disclaimer: This content provides information regarding liver cancer and medical treatments for educational purposes. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More