Jaya Prada says once Jeetendra, Rajesh Khanna locked her with Sridevi in a make-up room: ‘We still didn’t speak to each other’

Yesteryear superstar Jaya Prada will join the Indian Idol 12 team over the weekend as a special guest. The actor shot for the special episode which would have the contestants perform on her songs. While the musical acts left her impressed, Jaya Prada also went on to also share some personal details about her relationship with frequent collaborator, actor Sridevi.

During the shoot of Indian Idol 12, the Bollywood actor revealed that even when she and Sridevi gave huge box office hits together in the 80s, they never shared an emotional connection. She confessed that although they never had a personal grudge, their chemistry never matched. Calling herself the luckiest person to have worked with Sridevi, Jaya Prada said, “We never had eye contact with each other even after playing perfect sisters on screen. We both competed with each other, be it regarding dresses or dance. Every single time we met, the directors or the actors used to introduce us on set — we would simply greet each other and move ahead.”

As judges — Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, and host Jay Bhanushali were left surprised to hear the details, the Tohfa actor further revealed that once during shoot Jeetendra and Rajesh Khanna locked the two actors in a room to help them break the ice. However, all their efforts failed as they did not even utter a word to each other.

Director Chander Sadanah, Jaya Prada, Jeetendra, Sridevi and director Vijay Sadanah on the set of Aulad. (Photo: Express Archive) Director Chander Sadanah, Jaya Prada, Jeetendra, Sridevi and director Vijay Sadanah on the set of Aulad. (Photo: Express Archive)

“I still remember during the shoot of the Maqsad, Jeetu ji and Rajesh Khanna ji locked both of us in one makeup room for an hour as they both felt that we would start a conversation with each other but we did not even say a word. The superstars of Bollywood finally gave upon us,” she disclosed with a smile.

Jaya Prada further shared how the news of Sridevi’s demise left her shocked and she regrets not interacting with her. “It still upsets me and I miss her a lot because I feel alone and through this platform, I would also like to say that if somewhere she is listening to me, I would just say that I wish we could talk to each other.”

Jaya Prada and Sridevi have shared screen space in films like Maqsad, Tohfa, Aulad, Aaj Ka Arjun, Main Tera Dushman, Mawaali, Farishtey, Naya Kadam among more. Sridevi passed away in February 2018 in Dubai.