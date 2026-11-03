How Jaya Bachchan dealt with Amitabh Bachchan’s financial woes: ‘Never let us feel it’

Actor Bhavana Balsavar, best remembered for playing Sunita Deewan in the popular 1990s sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh, has recalled how the show’s cast remained insulated from the financial difficulties surrounding Amitabh Bachchan’s production ventures. Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), founded by Amitabh Bachchan, faced financial troubles in the late 1990s. The company, which ventured into film production, distribution and event management, was also associated with Dekh Bhai Dekh, with Jaya Bachchan serving as its producer. The sitcom, which premiered on DD Metro in 1993, was produced by ABCL and Saraswati Audio Visuals.

Bhavana spoke about the professionalism of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, revealing that the cast never felt the pressure of the situation while shooting the show.

Bhavana Balsavar recalls lavish Dekh Bhai Dekh sets

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Bhavana recalled the scale of the production and said the makers never compromised on the show’s sets or technical arrangements. She described the set as so elaborate that it felt like a house where the cast could practically live.

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“They were such professionals and so brilliant. Jaya ji never let us feel that there were any problems. You should have seen the scale of the show — the set, the multi-camera setup and the amount of work we put in. That set was like a house; we could practically live there. It was so beautifully made and lavish. At the time, it was quite unprecedented to have such a huge standing set with a multi-camera setup, two floors, staircases and so many rooms,” she said.

‘They never let us feel that anything was wrong’

Bhavana added that while the cast would occasionally hear about the financial difficulties, the situation was never reflected in the producers’ behaviour towards them.

“Yes, we used to hear about the problems, but you would never see them on their faces. Jaya ji would come to the set, and we would laugh and joke with her. They never let us feel that anything was wrong. As artists, they understand that if we get to know about such problems, it could affect our performances. That is how professional and wonderful they were as producers,” she recalled.

The actor also clarified that her professional association with the show was primarily through its director-creator Aanand Mahendroo, rather than a direct contract with ABCL or AB Corp.

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“We were not signed by ABCL or AB Corp. We were working for Mr Aanand Mahendroo. All the discussions happened in his office, and everything went through him. We knew that he was a strong support and would not let things fall through just because someone was facing financial difficulties. We were confident that he would see the show through,” she said.

Bhavana added that she also had faith in Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan’s commitment to the show, particularly because it was doing well with audiences. She further claimed that the producers did not divert the money earned from the show to settle other financial obligations.

“They did not siphon off the money they received from the show. When you make a serial, especially for DD Metro, you get paid for the episodes you deliver. Usually, producers who are in debt take that money and use it to pay off other dues. They did not do that. Whatever money they received, they invested in the show. And because it was a hit, the money kept coming in. There were TRP-based incentives at the time as well. Whatever the circumstances, they never allowed the financial problems to affect the show,” she said.

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Bhavana Balsavar on Jaya Bachchan’s off-screen personality

During the same conversation, Bhavana was also asked about Jaya Bachchan’s reputation for getting angry, particularly in the context of videos of her interactions with photographers that frequently circulate on social media.

The actor said her personal experience of Jaya had been quite different. She recalled how the veteran actor would visit the sets to meet the cast, enquire about their well-being and spend time chatting with them, rather than behave like a producer overseeing the show.

“Jaya Bachchan is a very strong and opinionated woman. But whenever she came to meet us, she would ask how we were doing, sit with us and chat. She never came to the set behaving like a producer. For us, Aanand Mahendroo was the producer and director. Thankfully, we never witnessed the anger that people see in videos these days. I feel there is a lot of media hype around it. She laughs too, but perhaps those moments are never shown. When you repeatedly see the same kind of clips, an impression gets created in people’s minds,” she said.

Bhavana also spoke warmly about her personal equation with Jaya, saying she had met her several times socially over the years.

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“I have met her so many times socially, and I feel she is one of the sweetest people. Even today, she is the same Guddi for me. I think she is a very genuine person,” she added.

About Dekh Bhai Dekh

One of the most popular sitcoms of the 1990s, Dekh Bhai Dekh premiered on DD Metro on May 6, 1993. The show revolved around three generations of the Diwan family living together in a sprawling bungalow in Mumbai. Its ensemble cast included Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, Navin Nischol, Sushma Seth, N K Shivpuri, Bhavana Balsavar, Deven Bhojani and Vishal Singh, among others.

Directed by Aanand Mahendroo, the sitcom became popular for its everyday family situations, witty dialogues and relatable characters.

Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), Amitabh Bachchan’s entertainment venture, ran into serious financial difficulties following losses from its film and event businesses, including the 1996 Miss World pageant. In July 1999, the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction declared the company sick after its accumulated losses crossed its net worth.