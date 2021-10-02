Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput win MTV Splitsvilla 13

MTV Splitsvilla X3 has found its winners in Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput on Saturday. The couple was one of the ideal matches in the show and managed to defeat Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav to take home the title. Splitsvilla 13 is hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha.

Jay and Aditi have been favourites on the show since the beginning and stuck to each other. They were also exceptional performers, giving them an edge over others. Jay is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Aditi shared that they had planned to watch the final episode together. However, she will continue to celebrate their success and also hoped that Jay would also emerge victorious in his reality stint.

Also Read | Aly Goni to Paras Chhabra, 10 Splitsvilla alumni who made it big

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Express Entertainment (@ieentertainment)

Talking about finding a ‘connection’ in the show, Aditi added that both she and Jay wanted to be together, perform and win. “We wanted to also find a connection but then one needs to take it outside and see if it works out. Once we were chosen as the ideal match, we knew we could do it,” she added.

Aditi now wants to enter Roadies and experience other ‘reality shows’. She has also started her YouTube channel and shared that she is overwhelmed with the love she has been receiving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rajput (@aditirajputofficial)

Host Rannvijay Singha also shared that he is happy as he has completed eight seasons. He said, “Shooting in the new normal, the 13th season has been special yet challenging for us in many ways, but we as a family made sure to make the journey worthwhile. The contestants went through a plethora of emotions and experiences through the season, showcased their ‘two sides of love’, and each one of them performed to the best of their abilities. Jay and Aditi stood like a rock with each other since the start and that mutual support paved the way for them. They truly deserved to win the season.”

Sunny Leone on her part added, “Like I’ve always said, Splitsvilla is close to my heart, for it portrays the essence of forming relationships. The fundamentals of love, care, and connection are present year after year, but this season, we witnessed two sides of love at the Silver and Golden Villas. The dynamics of Gen-Z’s relationships gave me a new perspective, and watching the contestants mature emotionally was a wonderful experience. Jay and Aditi have been one of the strongest couples and one of my absolute favorites since day one. I’m extremely happy that they won.”