Jay Bhanushali: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was the beginning of my acting career

Jay Bhanushali and Mahii Vij were recently in New Delhi to promote Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The new series will star Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan. Walking down memory lane with indianexpress.com, Jay and Mahii spoke about the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Q. Your memory of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Jay: I have a lot of memories. I have watched the show and followed it a lot. Very few people know that my first shot ever as an actor was for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It was a very small role. It was my first attempt to know and realise if I can act and be in this field.

Today, there are so many mediums through which you gain the confidence to be in front of the audience and the camera. But back then, I had nothing. So, I can say my beginning in acting was from Kasautii.

Mahii: I still get goosebumps when I listen to the title track. Even today, the new version too has the same effect. Our parents have been watching it. We have been watching too. The new pair looks really cute.

Q. How fair or unfair it is to recreate or bring back an iconic show?

Jay: I think it is the safest and the best thing to do. You have a loyal fan following. People wait for a popular show’s comeback. In television, many shows have made a comeback and received a lot of love from the audience.

Mahii: Every show has a second season or third season. If iconic shows come back, why not?

Jay: It is a safe bet. Whatever I know, the story is inspired by the earlier season but it’s a modern version that fits today’s time and date.

Q. Do you think it will be difficult for the present cast to gain the same sort of fame with the show?

Mahii: I feel that is true. When I go out, people take names of actors and it gets impossible for me to recognise when did he or she appear on a television show.

For instance, Jay is still remembered as Neev in Qayamat, Ankita is remembered for her act in Pavitra Rishta or Ragini for Sasuraal Genda Phool. So, back then, the characters stayed for long.

Now, I do not even remember when the show aired and when it went off. I am sure the pressure is high because every day they will be compared with the earlier Kasautii actors, which I don’t feel is fair.

Jay: I think it is easy to become a star overnight on television but the challenge is to sustain that popularity.

Q. What made the old Kasautii Zindagii Kay special?

Mahii: I think the connection. Ekta is a master at creating a bond between the audience and the couple.

Jay: Imagine an average show which manages to be on air for a couple of months. When it comes to Ekta Kapoor, its lifeline increases to minimum three years. So, I guess that is the best thing.

Q. You guys completed nine years of togetherness. Tell us about your journey.

Jay: 9 years. It’s difficult to sum up. We have made very good memories. Shared some laughs, sorrow, have a beautiful family and much more. We also had fights like a normal couple. Now, whosoever has ever said they as a couple have never fought is the biggest liar ever. If there is one such couple, I will like to do a PHD on how they handled the relationship. I have not seen any such couple.

One thing I have learned in these nine years is when you drive on road without the helmet, police fines you. So, helmet and wife, if you keep them on your head, your life is safe. This is the best tip. Every married man should take note of this advice.

Mahii: Men are kids who never grow up. You have to keep your patience, keep giving them love and keep control too. There is a time for everything and one has to understand and create the balance for a successful relationship.

Jay: Basically, she is saying keep your husbands on the bridle to pull them back as and when needed.

One more thing I would add, before marriage and after marriage, the girl changes so much. I mean that last phera works magic and girlfriend becomes wife all of a sudden.

Q. You’ve tasted success as a host but somewhere the recognition did not come with your films. Is there a feeling of regret?

Jay: No no, nothing like that. I am happy with hosting. When I started my career, my dream was not to be the best host but to be an actor. I want to explore myself as an actor. Soon, you will see me doing something on television and web-series when I will get the interesting subject.

Unfortunately, many assume that I am happy doing hosting. So, I am never even considered. It is later that the makers tell me – ‘Arre, you should have told us.’ But in a few months, you will see me somewhere.

It is all about one film that changes your career. You just have to keep trying. One film changes the approach with which people look at you.

I never regret my work. I bought my home because of it.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay will air from September 25.

