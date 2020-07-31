Jay Bhanushali on Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India: Staying away from family is the toughest task

Jay Bhanushali was part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 (Photo: Jay Bhanushali/Instagram) Jay Bhanushali was part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 (Photo: Jay Bhanushali/Instagram)

Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India is set to launch from Saturday on Colors. Comprising of previous years champions, the special edition series will have Rohit Shetty as the host, while Farah Khan will take charge in the first two episodes.

Jay Bhanushali, who was part of the seventh season, will be one of the contestants this time. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor opened up about the season, staying away from family and the competition this time.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. What prompted you to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India?

After sitting at home for months, I would have taken up whatever came my way (laughs). Honestly, we had been discussing about the probability of the show even before the lockdown got enforced. It is one of my favourite shows, and I think every television star wants to be a part of an action-packed series like Khatron. As kids, we all enjoyed the idea of flying cars, jumping around from heights – we used to dream about this. It is thus a no brainer when you actually get a chance to be a part of it.

Q. Since you have already done the show, did you miss the novelty factor this time?

Not really as it’s the same kind of emotions and excitement. Since this is the first time the show is shot in India, it’s new in every sense. Even though I know some of the crew, they still manage to keep the tasks as a secret. So the suspense is the same. The Indian stunt team has done a great job. Right now, as we all are quite sentimental towards the nation, I think ‘The Made In India’ factor will definitely work for us. Everyone who loves their country should watch our show.

Q. Considering contestants train for Khatron Ke Khiladi for months, how did you manage to prepare amid the lockdown?

Leave aside preparation, everyone is on the show with their fat tummies (laughs). As you said, yes, we do train for a couple of months for underwater tasks, do pilates and running to strengthen our core. Now it’s like a new born baby has been thrown in to complete the challenges. The abs that we all once flaunted is gone and our ‘aibs’ (shortcoming) is in the fore.

Q. You spoke about staying away from family during the shoot. How are you dealing with that?

It does get extremely difficult. I have three kids at home and a wife, and during the lockdown, I have got so used to it that it was the toughest task to stay alone. Recently we were given a short break and I got myself tested. The reports were negative so I came back home. I think I cannot survive without all these nagging and noise around me. But once we resume shoot, I will move to another flat. It’s my way to keep them safe during the coronavirus-pandemic.

Q. Tell us something about your experience with hosts Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan.

The last time when I had signed the show, I was under the impression that Rohit Shetty will be there. However, in the last minute, Arjun Kapoor came in. So I never got to work with him. I am really excited that he is there this time. The way he commands and cheers you up during a task is amazing. I think you cannot imagine Khatron without him anymore. That’s the mark he has made with the show. As for Farah Khan, she is a jolly and happy person. It was fun to have her in the initial episodes as she made us really comfortable. It was super fun to shoot with her.

Q. What’s the kind of competition this time and do you think you have a chance to win?

The competition is not always about physical and mental strength, it also has a lot to do with luck. When you get a task with lock and key, you should manage to find it fast. So there are a lot of other factors involved when you are doing stunts.

Apart from Jay Bhanushali, Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India will have Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Karan Patel as contestants.

