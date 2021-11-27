Jay Bhanushali enjoys cosy morning with ‘real life Bigg Boss’ wife Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara

Actor Jay Bhanushali is enjoying every moment ever since he has come back home. Jay was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 earlier this week. Apart from Jay, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were also eliminated from the show. On Saturday evening, Jay shared a picture of himself with wife Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara. In the picture, he is seen enjoying a cosy moment with his family. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Jay Bhanushali wrote, “With Family and for a change no early morning loud music to wake me up..with my real life Bigg Boss @mahhivij and @tarajaymahhi.”

As soon as he shared the photo on his Instagram account, many of his friends dropped comments calling him a “winner.” “You’re already a winner for us! ❤️🔥ijaybhanushali meet me jaldi ab!” wrote singer Sneha Shankar. “Favourites in 1 🖼 ❤️ Your a True Winner by all means,” Ali Merchant mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

Earlier in the day, Mahhi also shared a video in which she captured the moment when she met Jay for the first time after he left Bigg Boss house. She captioned the video as “stronger together.” In the video, she is seen giving Jay a tight hug as soon as the actor steps out of the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️tara❤️khushi❤️rajveer (@mahhivij)

Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 on Thursday. After his eviction, Vishal posted a video of himself on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “I have been blessed and privileged enough to be the part of India’s most entertaining show #biggboss15 . Thanks to all my fans who have been my strength when I needed them the most. There’s never a happy ending because nothing ever ends. Ek kahani khatam toh naya kissa shuru hua . And a new journey awaits from here. BOL BAMM”

Neha, on the other hand, described her Bigg Boss 15 journey. Calling herself a winner, Neha wrote, “My bigg boss journey has been one of utmost honesty. I was never afraid to be myself in my goods and my bads. It has been a beautiful journey of evolving before the audience and letting them see the Neha Bhasin behind the voice they have loved. Though my bigg boss 15 journey was short it was a fulfilling one. I have realised I am indeed different and one of a kind and for me love will always come first And I am proud of it. I thank the Bigg Boss team for making space for People like me. Thank you to my fans and supporters, I felt your vibrations of pure love and for me I am a winner because I won your hearts. Thank you so very much.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is currently hosting Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia.

Rakhi Sawant with her husband Ritesh, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the BB house as wildcards.