Javicia Leslie is the new Batwoman

Javicia Leslie replaces Ruby Rose in Batwoman. (Photo: Javicia Leslie/Instagram) Javicia Leslie replaces Ruby Rose in Batwoman. (Photo: Javicia Leslie/Instagram)

The CW superhero TV series Batwoman has found its lead actor in Javicia Leslie, known for TV shows like God Friended Me and The Family Business. She also starred in the movie Always a Bridesmaid.

In a statement, Leslie said, “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Batwoman was introduced as a supporting character to Batman in order to expand the Bat-family in DC Comics. After a long hiatus, she was reintroduced as a woman called Kate Kane in 2006 (50 years after being created in 1956). The current Batwoman is a Jewish lesbian woman and is not dependent on Batman in the DC universe continuity.

Collider further reports that Warner Bros Television also shared a synopsis of Batwoman. It reads, “Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.”

Earlier in May, Ruby Rose, who headlined the first season of Batwoman, announced her shocking exit. She had said, “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.