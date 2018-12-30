Javed Khan wins India’s Got Talent Season 8

Magician Javed Khan on Saturday was declared the winner of India’s Got Talent Season 8. The 27-year-old had a tie with Live 100 Experience Band in the final stage. But with more votes coming his way, he was awarded the trophy and prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

The top five also included Almas Khan, Rahul and Mukesh and Crazy Hoppers. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Rithvik Dhanjani, the eighth season of the talent show was judged by Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher.

Hailing originally from Rajasthan, Javed grew up in Mumbai. Coming from a humble background, his father rode an auto-rickshaw to run the house. It was on his mother’s insistence that he was admitted to an English-medium school. After finishing his studies, Javed worked as an engineer in an IT-firm.

His stint with magic came when he was facing depression after his marriage was called off. Javed Khan’s alliance was fixed when he was only a kid. He was still in college when the girl’s parents started pressurising him to tie the knot. Taking a stand, he asked for time but in return, they called off the relationship. Javed was also accused of being romantically involved with someone. The failed relationship and taunts led to him going into a shell.

While coping with the low phase, he got interested in magic and self-taught himself by watching videos online. Javed soon aced the tricks and used his engineering knowledge to further play with the minds of his audience.

Wanting to bring back his parents’ honour, he participated in India’s Got Talent. On the show, time and again, the three judges lauded Javed’s talent. His personality and simple but powerful tricks left all amazed.

India’s Got Talent 8 aired on Colors.