Jasveer Kaur reveals she was forced to leave CID: ‘None of my co-actors stood up for me\

Television actor Jasveer Kaur, widely remembered for playing Inspector Kajal in the iconic crime series CID, recently opened up about a painful chapter of her career that forced her to step away from the show. Kaur, who has been part of the television industry for nearly three decades, appeared in CID between 2010 and 2012. When she suddenly disappeared from the show, many fans assumed it was due to personal reasons or perhaps the monotony of the role. However, the actor has now revealed that the reality behind her exit was far more troubling.

Speaking on a podcast with Subhojit Ghosh, Jasveer recalled a difficult phase that, according to her, turned her life upside down. She claimed that someone had performed black magic on her, after which she was abruptly asked to leave the show over what she described as baseless accusations. Following her exit, she struggled for nearly seven years, surviving mostly on cameo roles and income tax returns.