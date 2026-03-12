Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Jasveer Kaur reveals she was forced to leave CID: ‘None of my co-actors stood up for me\
Following her exit, Jasveer Kaur struggled for nearly seven years, surviving mostly on cameo roles and income tax returns.
Television actor Jasveer Kaur, widely remembered for playing Inspector Kajal in the iconic crime series CID, recently opened up about a painful chapter of her career that forced her to step away from the show. Kaur, who has been part of the television industry for nearly three decades, appeared in CID between 2010 and 2012. When she suddenly disappeared from the show, many fans assumed it was due to personal reasons or perhaps the monotony of the role. However, the actor has now revealed that the reality behind her exit was far more troubling.
Speaking on a podcast with Subhojit Ghosh, Jasveer recalled a difficult phase that, according to her, turned her life upside down. She claimed that someone had performed black magic on her, after which she was abruptly asked to leave the show over what she described as baseless accusations. Following her exit, she struggled for nearly seven years, surviving mostly on cameo roles and income tax returns.
Recalling the incident, Jasveer Kaur said, “Soon after the black magic episode happened, I was called to the office and asked to leave the show.” She further explained, “I was called to the office and suddenly told that my attitude was wrong, my walk was bad, and that I took the script even when I didn’t have lines. They even accused me of using foul language.”
Jasveer revealed that the experience left her deeply shaken. “I cried for 45 days. I couldn’t understand what went wrong. I had worked on the show for 22 months, and one day they just called me and told me to leave,” she said.
The actor added that she tried to defend herself and requested the makers to reconsider the decision, but her efforts did not help. “The discussions went on for 45 days. There were meetings and round-table conversations, and all I had were tears in my eyes. I just couldn’t understand it. When my mother saw my condition and started crying, that’s when I realised this had to stop. So I walked away.”
Jasveer Kaur also revealed that she kept the truth about her exit private for years. “Only a few close friends knew that I was asked to leave. When fans asked me why I was no longer on the show, I would simply say that such decisions are made by the production house. None of my co-actors stood up for me. Nobody contacted me or checked on me,” she said.
Jasveer described the period as emotionally overwhelming and said she struggled with depression during the time. “For nearly seven years, I barely had work. I used to say that the government took care of me during that time because I survived largely on the income tax returns I would receive after paying my taxes, along with a few cameo roles here and there,” she added.
Urgent Support: Help is available 24/7. Contact Tele Manas at 14416.
Today, Jasveer Kaur has found her footing again on television. She is currently seen in the popular show Anupamaa, where she plays the character Devika Mehta.
