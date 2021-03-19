Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan share gorgeous new photos from post-wedding bash: ‘Overwhelmed by all the love’

Fans are still not able to get enough of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan’s dreamy wedding. The new couple in town have been sharing a lot of clicks from their Goa wedding, and it appears the latest photos the couple has shared are from their wedding reception. Earlier, designers Sabyasachi and Kunal Rawal, and their official photographer, Joseph Radhik, also shared photos from the wedding and pre-wedding festivities.

Jasprit and Sanjana on Friday posted a fresh set of clicks, presumably from their post-wedding bash, as the bride can be seen with mehendi and ‘chooda’ or bridal bangles. Both of them left special thanks to their fans and well wishers who’ve been sending them love ever since they announced their marriage.

“Overwhelmed by all the love we’ve been showered with over the last few days. We’ve been reading all your messages & wishes with the biggest smiles on our faces! Thank you,” Sanjana wrote on Instagram along with sharing two new photos.

Jasprit also posted on the micro-blogging site and captioned the images as, “The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you.”

Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Aalim Hakim, Pooja Bishnoi and others left their wishes in the comments too.

While Jasprit is seen wearing a black suit, Sanjana is looking every bit gorgeous in a purple ensemble. The two had previously picked Sabyasachi for their wedding trousseaus. The couple walks through as guests are seen holding sparklers.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan had a Gurudwara wedding on March 15, which was an intimate affair, attended only by family and close friends, amid all Covid-19 related safety precautions.