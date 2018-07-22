Jason Momoa would be happy to be a part of Nicole Kidman’s Big Little Lies

Jason Momoa would love to be a part of Nicole Kidman’s Big Little Lies Jason Momoa would love to be a part of Nicole Kidman’s Big Little Lies

Actor Jason Momoa says he would be more than happy to make a guest appearance on Big Little Lies, which features his Aquaman co-star Nicole Kidman in a pivotal role.

“That’d be awesome. I don’t see that in the near future, but that would be great if there’s another season after this season,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight during San Diego Comic-Con.

Kidman, who is also one of the producers of the show, plays the actor’s mother in the upcoming DC film.

The show also stars Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley along with Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, Laura Dern, Jeffrey Nordling and James Tupper in supporting roles. Critically acclaimed, the show shone at last year’s award ceremonies and is currently filming its second season.

The show follows three women with monsters hidden in each of their closets. Jane Chapman, a young single mother who was raped and left to fend for herself and her son, Ziggy; Madeline Martha Mackenzie, who seems to have everything under control, is barely holding on after her ex-husband’s remarriage to the yoga instructor, Bonnie, and Celeste Wright, living the apparently perfect life with her husband Perry, who it turns out, has a violent and abusive side.

The season two of the show, co-produced by Reese Witherspoon, also features Meryl Streep, who will be taking on the role of Mary Louise Wright, Perry’s mother.

(With inputs from PTI)

