Jason Momoa has a wonderful reunion with Game of Thrones co-stars

Jason Momoa, known for playing Khal Drogo, was in Belfast and had a reunion with his old Game of Thrones co-actors including Emilia Clarke. The actor, also known for playing Aquaman in DC Comics’ film universe, uploaded photos of him posing with the actors in Belfast, which is one of the primary locations where the HBO show is filmed.

Jason Momoa, known for his devil-may-care attitude and fun disposition, posed in a variety of ways. In one photo, he can be seen in the lap of Kit Harington (Jon Snow), and in another photo, it is Kit who is in the lap of Khal Drogo. Makes us wonder how it would have turned out if Jon Snow had met Khal Drogo. In the third photo, he is seen posing with his tongue out with David Benioff and Peter Dinklage.

And of course, Jason met Emilia Clarke too. In the show, Emilia aka Daenerys Targaryen and Jason were married in the traditional Dothraki ceremony (Khal Drogo being a Dothraki horse-lord). Although initially, Daenerys was averse to the marriage with this strange giant of a man, she ultimately fell in love with Khal after she found a soft, sensitive heart beneath his tough exterior. Their love-story became iconic with Khal calling Dany the moon of his life and Dany calling the Khal her sun and stars. And it was a huge shock for fans when the Khal died and Dany was left to fend for herself, again.

Since then, many fans have been asking for the return of Khal Drogo. If Jon Snow can be resurrected, why not the Khal? Of course, his body may not be in the perfect condition. He did return for a brief flashback scene, but that was it. Is this just a reunion or there is more? Perhaps Drogo is returning for a scene?

Game of Thrones’ final season 8 returns next year.

